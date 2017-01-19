Lassana Diarra is an enigma. Given the talent he possesses, he should have achieved so much more in his career.

For a player who counts Chelsea, Arsenal and Real Madrid as his former clubs, that’s saying something. Wherever he has travelled, though, Diarra has never quite become the force we expected he would.

That said, there remains a feeling that Chelsea allowed him to leave too early in September 2007. The main reason for his move to Arsenal back then was that Diarra had just six months left on his contract and the Blues had to cash in while they could, rather than allow him to depart for nothing.

In a rare case, however, staying at Chelsea would have probably benefitted Diarra, unlike some of the players on this list who excelled away from Stamford Bridge.

A big reason for that was that by leaving Chelsea, Diarra also left his mentor Claude Makelele. The young Frenchman was being groomed as his compatriot’s long-term replacement in west London, so leaving when he did—aged just 21 years old—all felt rather premature.

He was being played more frequently by former Blues boss Jose Mourinho than any other youngster at Chelsea, which spoke volumes for the manager’s confidence in his ability given the Portuguese’s track record with youngsters.

Departing when he did meant Chelsea and Diarra both lost out.

The French midfielder—still only 31 now—left Arsenal after just a year, joining Portsmouth, where he impressed enough to earn a move to Real Madrid in 2009. He would make over 100 appearances for Real, winning La Liga.

For all that, his career feels like one that should’ve produced more than it has. He had the potential to achieve much more.