Media outlets suggested the rat, filmed by a stunned Martin Peaple, was ‘running amok’ inside the Primark branch after-hours.

The 28-year-old, from Bexley, posted the footage on social media, explaining: “Rat running loose in Primark, Bexleyheath, and turns out that staff [knew] it was there and just left it.”

He joked that others should “check their shopping” as they “might find a surprise”.

Mr Peaple told This Is Local London he was enjoying a Christmas drink with friends in a pub opposite the store when he went outside for a cigarette and saw the rat.

“In the pub we heard there was a giant rat outside in Primark,” he said.

“So we went and there it was, running up and down. The shop was shut and it was there all night.”