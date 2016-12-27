Neither bidder has made offers for the whole of W&G, however. Furthermore, the PRA is understood to be concerned that the complex integration of the RBS business could destabilise the computer systems of the buyer.

The section 166 report would be ordered to address these worries, as well as other aspects of an acquisition, and requires the appointment of an external firm to carry out an independent assessment.

Santander pulled out of an earlier deal to buy the RBS branches in 2012, citing the technical difficulties of integrating the business. Some analysts are also sceptical that CYBG would be able to swallow up W&G.

Because CYBG and Santander do not want to buy the entire business from RBS, one of the contingencies that the Treasury is seeking Brussels’s approval for is a sale of a slightly smaller version of W&G.

RBS has also looked at closing W&G altogether and forcing its customers to go elsewhere as means of meeting the EC’s mandate of cutting its market share. This process, called incentivised migration, would also require approval from Brussels.

It is thought that W&G is worth about £1.3bn, but because RBS is a forced seller it will have to settle for much less.

Earlier this year, RBS scrapped a plan to spin-off W&G and float it on the stock market because the low interest rate environment meant the branch network was not viable as a standalone business.

It abandoned the plan having already spent £1.5bn trying to set up a separate IT system for W&G.

If RBS fails to offload the branches by the end of next year it could lose control of the sale process altogether. Once the deadline is missed the EC has the right to appoint a trustee to oversee the disposal.

Spokesmen for RBS, the Treasury, and the PRA declined to comment.