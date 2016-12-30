Private investors in Royal Bank of Scotland are mounting a campaign to force the state-backed lender to set up a new shareholder committee to hand them power over the way the beleaguered company is run.

ShareSoc and the UK Shareholders’ Association (UKSA), two leading advisory groups, have gathered together 160 retail investors in RBS to put forward a special resolution at the bank’s AGM in May, calling on the lender to establish a panel of shareholder representatives to strengthen corporate governance.

Given RBS is 72pc owned by the taxpayer, the associations believe their campaign will test the Government’s willingness to overhaul corporate Britain, which Theresa May has made a priority since becoming prime minister.

At the end of November, the Government published a green paper outlining a raft of measures to improve governance, including a proposal to establish so-called senior shareholder committees at firms to examine executive pay, company strategy and director appointments.

ShareSoc and UKSA said their resolution “represents a valuable opportunity for RBS to lead the way in exploring” the idea of committees. The bank, which was bailed out at the height of the financial crisis, “is an important asset and its ownership and the way it is governed is of interest to the wider public”, they argued, adding that forming a shareholder committee would help to prevent a repeat of the lender’s near-collapse in 2008.

RBS, led by Ross McEwan, has not made an annual profit since its £45.5bn Government rescue and continues to wrestle with problems from its troubled past, including the spectre of a potential multi-billion pound fine from US authorities over allegations it mis-sold mortgage-backed securities in the run-up to the credit crunch.