When news first broke earlier this week about the death of Carrie Fisher — “Star Wars” star, successful writer and author, mental health advocate, and all-around badass — her “Star Wars” castmate Mark Hamill was at a loss for words, writing on Twitter only that he was “devastated.” But Hamill was eventually able to collect his thoughts, and has since shared a beautiful tribute to his onscreen sister, one of many heartfelt statements the extended Lucasfilm family has offered in the days since her passing.

What makes Hamill’s words stand out in particular, though, is the unique position that he — and fellow original trilogy costar Harrison Ford — was in as one of the leads of one of the biggest film franchises of all time, right alongside Fisher. Hamill and Fisher more or less grew up together, under an intense international spotlight, and their onscreen bond extended far offscreen, too.

#AFewWordspic.twitter.com/rOKiPr7gP9 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 28, 2016

“She played such a crucial role in my professional and personal life, & both would have been far emptier without her,” Hamill wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “I am grateful for the laughter, the wisdom, the kindness & even the bratty, self-indulgent crap my beloved space-twin gave me through the years.”

The actor also called Fisher “irreplaceable,” and it’s hard to argue with that assessment, both of her as an actress (her future as Leia in upcoming “Star Wars” installments has yet to be determined), as well as a beloved public figure and personal friend to many. We’ll miss you, Princess.

