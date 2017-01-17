Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Germany’s foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier says the speech has “created a little bit more clarity about the British plans” and noted May’s willingness to engage in a constructive and positive partnership with the EU.

Steinmeier said in a statement that the other 27 countries, too, want “good, close and trusting relations” with Britain and will aim for constructive negotiations.

But he insisted that talks about the so-called Brexit won’t begin until London has formally notified the EU of its wish to leave the bloc.

Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to meet with her ministers for the first time Wednesday to discuss Germany’s position on Brexit.

Sigmar Gabriel

German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said he welcomed comments from Mrs May that put clarity on Britain’s plans to leave the European Union and said it was important to move forward quickly and in an orderly manner.

“It’s good that there is finally now a bit more clarity about Britain’s direction,” Gabriel said in comments emailed to reporters. “It’s also clear that there won’t be any cherry picking. Anyone who wants access to the common market has to also be part of the political union.”

Gabriel added the Brexit negotiations would nevertheless not start until Britain submits its formal application to leave.

“It’s also good that the British Prime Minister made it clear that she wants to continue to have close cooperation with the EU,” Gabriel added. “Britain will remain part of Europe and a friend with whom we want to have a close partnership and whom we need to help resolve the global problems of our era.”

Ireland

The Irish government released a statement:

“She made clear that her priorities include maintaining the common travel area and avoiding a return to a hard border with Northern Ireland, both of which are welcome…

“The Government notes that the British approach is now firmly that of a country which will have left the EU but which seeks to negotiate a new, close relationship with it. While this will inevitably be seen by many as a ‘hard exit’, the analysis across Government has covered all possible models for the future UK relationship with the EU.

“The Government is under no illusion about the nature and scale of the Brexit challenge. The Government is acutely aware of the potential risks and challenges for the Irish economy and will remain fully engaged on this aspect as the negotiations proceed.

“The Government is also very aware of the potential economic opportunities that may arise for Ireland, including in terms of mobile investment. Economic opportunities for Ireland will be pursued vigorously.”

Czech

Czech secretary for European affairs Tomas Prouza labelled the plan “a bit ambitious”.