Just call Eden Sassoon the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills peer mediator.
In just her second episode on the Bravo reality hit, the entrepreneur and daughter of the late beauty icon Vidal Sassoon made quite the impression on viewers and the rest of the women, flawlessly mediating the latest game-night showdown between Lisa Rinna and Kim Richards, and igniting a massive girl-crush in fellow newbie Dorit Kemsley.
“I was completely surprised,” Eden tells E! News’ Zuri Hall of the verbal throwdown that went down between Lisa and Kim in Tuesday night’s episode, during which Lisa brought up Kim’s 2015 arrest, but also knew they had “a lot to talk about and hash out.”
While Eden, who is sober, has recently struck up a close friendship with Lisa, she has a history with Kim as her late sister Catya Sassoon, who died of a drug overdose in 2002, worked on the film Tuff Turf with Kim in 1985.
“That’s hard because I do love Lisa, and I felt like I want to be part of this, I want to help you, I want you to come out on the other end because I’ve struggled with this,” Eden explained. “And then I have Kim who I do respect and understand, so it’s like, oh my God, this is painful. And then I have Kyle Richards], as a sister of, losing my sister, that I’m really playing all of these parts, and it gets difficult being that Rinna is my girl.”
Though Eden was able to help broker peace between Lisa and Kim, with Kim accepting Lisa’s apology, it seems like it’ll only be a temporary reprieve, judging from the promo for next week’s episode.
“It’s exhausting and choices need to be made,” Eden says of being in the middle of their argument, “and certain people have to be tapped into and certain things need to be broken down…those two have to work it out.”
Prior to playing peer mediator, Eden was busy dealing with the advances of fellow newbie Dorit Kemsley, who couldn’t stop talking about how “cool” Eden was and saying, “Even a straight girl could be attracted to her.” So are we heading for our first Housewives hook-up?!
“Remember, I’m four years sober, so I know what happens when you put some alcohol in you, so I’m thinking, OK, she’s got a few drinks, like she’s obviously tapping into my alpha-masculine energy, and she’s voicing it, which was fun,” Eden says of Dorit’s interest. “But then when she kind of approached, and was like, ‘Are you a lesbian?’ I’m like, ‘I love you!’ I just took it as a compliment! That’s really cute and sweet and kind, but no. Maybe I should be!”
But even though she’s mediating feuds and inspiring crushes, it sounds like Eden may just end up facing off with one of the ladies by season’s end.
“You gotta watch, and I’m not kidding on this one, ’til the very last minute…to really see,” Eden teases. Consider our interest officially piqued!
To hear more from Eden about seeing Kim for the first time since the ’80s and what we can expect to see from the rest of this season, watch our interview with her above.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
