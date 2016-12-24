Real Madrid’s 2016/17 season has been an exciting and eventful one so far, mixing in the lows of injuries to key players and frustrations at unexpectedly dropping points, with the incredible highs of two more trophy successes—UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup—and being top of La Liga at the winter break.

There’s lots more to come from the squad who are in with a great chance of lifting at least one, if not two more pieces of silverware this term, and there are plenty of players who have shown signs that they are ready to contribute far more in the second half of the campaign.

It could all change in a season-long look as to which players have impressed the most, but who takes the team awards at the mid-way point of the campaign? B/R assesses the season so far for Los Blancos and doles out the player awards to those who have deserved them most!

       

Player of the Year

There are a couple of candidates, as Madrid’s overall season has been beset by injuries and inconsistency, but it’s difficult to argue against Cristiano Ronaldo once again.

The numbers stack up—16 goals in 19 games, despite being injured through pre-season—but more than that, it’s when he has had his big impacts that has made the difference.


Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

A late goal against Sporting CP in the Champions League, a hat-trick in the derby against Atletico, vital goals to seal wins over Alaves and Sporting Gijon and, most recently, a hat-trick in the Club World Cup final. That’s not bad to go alongside his Ballon d’Or.

       

Young player

Since we take young to mean 21 or under, there aren’t many candidates—but Marco Asensio’s start to the season was extremely impressive.

As is natural for a younger player still making his way, he’ll have peaks and troughs to his form, and his time out of the side now is nothing unusual. He’s clearly a special player with lots to offer Zinedine Zidane’s squad, this year and beyond, and even if the rest of the campaign is spent as a squad option, his first two months were beneficial.

He was the team’s top scorer and top player for a spell, and it hints at what is yet to come.

            

Most improved

There’s no question about this one: Mateo Kovacic.


Power Sport Images/Getty Images

The Croatian midfielder was a bit-part player last season but has been critical for Madrid this term, making the most of the chances afforded to him because of injuries elsewhere. He’s still not going to be considered a first-team starter for Zidane, by the looks of things—quite possibly an oversight by the coach—but has shown he can fill the void in the centre of the park whenever required.

Tactically, technically and mentally, Kovacic has been near-perfect as a fourth central-midfield option for Madrid’s central three this term.

         

Most consistent

In a squad where many players bounce from brilliant to bemusing within the space of a single half of football, Toni Kroos spent the first four months of the season somewhere back toward his best form.


Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Whether as an advanced No. 8 in a three-man midfield or as part of a double pivot when Luka Modric and Casemiro were out injured, Kroos provided a steady supply line of possession to the attackers and combined well with the aforementioned Kovacic for a spell.

He might not reach 10-out-of-10 performances too often, but Kroos at full capacity makes Madrid play better overall more often than not.

            

Best goal

There are several candidates here, but for audacity, spectacular value and shock factor, it goes to back-up defender Nacho.

His side-on volley in the Copa del Rey was a special moment, and even Zidane hailed it as better than his own from the Champions League final from his playing days.

