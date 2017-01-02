Representatives for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl have sounded out Real Madrid over a possible move.

That’s according to AS, which also suggested that Barcelona and Manchester City hold an interest in the Germany international. However, it looks as though Los Blancos lead the way for a youngster dubbed the “next Sergio Busquets.”

Here’s a look at how the story was reported on the front page of the publication:

Per Alfredo Relano of AS, Madrid’s “good relationship with Dortmund” could give them an advantage in any pursuit—as would their suggested willingness to hold off on making any deal until 2018.

Weigl has enjoyed a tremendous rise at Westfalenstadion, cementing his spot in the starting XI with some assured performances. This is what he can offer at his best:

