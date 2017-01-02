Representatives for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl have sounded out Real Madrid over a possible move.

That’s according to AS, which also suggested that Barcelona and Manchester City hold an interest in the Germany international. However, it looks as though Los Blancos lead the way for a youngster dubbed the “next Sergio Busquets.”

Here’s a look at how the story was reported on the front page of the publication:

Buenos días! On today’s AS front page: Weigl agents offer the ‘new Busquets’ to Real Madrid – Man City, Barça already interested pic.twitter.com/kcyesMl8AH — AS English (@English_AS) January 2, 2017

Per Alfredo Relano of AS, Madrid’s “good relationship with Dortmund” could give them an advantage in any pursuit—as would their suggested willingness to hold off on making any deal until 2018.

Weigl has enjoyed a tremendous rise at Westfalenstadion, cementing his spot in the starting XI with some assured performances. This is what he can offer at his best:

Indeed, the 21-year-old has so many of the attributes needed to blossom at the base of midfield. He is alert to danger in that crucial area of the pitch, and he can quickly shut down opposition attacks with sharp anticipation and pinpoint tackling.

As we can see here, courtesy of Squawka Football, beside his defensive talents, the midfielder is also able to dictate the tempo of games:

Most passes completed in the Bundesliga so far this season: Thiago (1,259)

Julian Weigl (1,021)

Matthias Ginter (995)

Xabi Alonso (977) pic.twitter.com/F9Tzqgi6e5 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 23, 2016

This season has seen some oscillations in the player’s form, which is to be expected given his tender years. Weigl looks much more comfortable as the deepest man in a midfield trio, but when asked to play alongside another holding player, he’s found it tough to strike up a partnership.

However, the talent is there for Weigl to become a world-class option in the position, and it’s an area of the team Los Blancos could do with bolstering.

The only orthodox holding player manager Zinedine Zidane has in his squad is Casemiro, who is typically drafted into the side for clashes against other elite outfits. Weigl would provide some serious competition to the Brazilian and could be a key building block at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Manchester United Want Pepe



Denis Doyle/Getty Images



According to Neil Fissler of the Sunday Express, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is keen to bring Pepe to Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Fissler noted that the veteran defender looks poised to leave the Bernabeu in the summer, with no new deal agreed. He’s said to have lucrative offers from China on the table, but Mourinho reportedly thinks he could be a big asset at United still.

“United will, however, struggle to match the financial rewards that will be on offer if he opts to move to China,” Fissler said.



LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Mourinho is said to want to work with Pepe again.

Although he’s 33 years old, Pepe arguably enjoyed the finest year of his career in 2016. He was a key part of Real Madrid’s run to the UEFA Champions League final, where they clinched European glory for the 11th time. However, the standout moment for Pepe was on the international stage, where he helped Portugal to the European Championship, their first major title.

Pepe was a colossal presence at the back at the Euros. The Guardian’s Sid Lowe feels he was one of the finest players in the world last year:

So, player of 2016: Pepe? — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) July 10, 2016

Madrid do have options to partner Sergio Ramos at centre-back should Pepe leave, with Raphael Varane long tipped to be his successor; big things are also expected of Jesus Vallejo, who is on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt.

However, Pepe has been a linchpin in his 10 years at the club. While there are some exciting prospects on the books at the Bernabeu, there’ll be no substitute for the experience, winning mentality and aggression the Portugal international has brought to the back four.