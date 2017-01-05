Tottenham Hotspur reportedly won’t sell either of their star players to Real Madrid. Los Blancos are said to be keen on attacking midfielder Dele Alli and striker Harry Kane, but Spurs will refuse to sell, with both players content to stay at White Hart Lane.

Alli is the slightly hotter property at the moment after a report from the Daily Mail‘s Simon Jones named both Real and Manchester United as interested parties in Alli: “But neither player has any desire to leave White Hart Lane, and the club will not entertain offers for either.”



Alli has been the subject of more than one recent report linking him with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the near future. In fact, Michael Butler of The Guardian suggested a possible £50 million bid from Real, with Spurs keener to sell to a club in Europe rather than lose one of their best talents to a rival in England’s top flight.

There are those who believe the precocious Alli would be a great fit at Real. Among them, ESPN FC’s Dan Kilpatrick noted how Alli is a marketable commodity while also making a noteworthy comparison between the young maestro and one of Los Merengues‘ best-ever players: “There is something about Alli reminiscent of Zinedine Zidane, and it’s easy to imagine that the current Real Madrid head coach admires the 20-year-old’s style.”

The comparison may seem like a lofty one even though Alli is improving with every game. He’s young, gifted and a burgeoning match-winner.

Alli proved the latter quality by heading in a brace to beat Premier League leaders Chelsea 2-0 on Wednesday, per BBC Sport’s Phil McNulty. The goals gave Alli 11 for the season, according to WhoScored.com, proof of the impact he produces consistently in the final third.



There’s no denying Alli is an exceptional talent, but making room for him wouldn’t be easy in a Real squad already brimming with quality in midfield. For instance, a player such as Germany international Toni Kroos boasts similar scoring potential and the eye for a pass.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Mateo Kovacic and Marco Asensio, 20, are two young talents Zidane can work into the team sooner rather than later.

Of course, Alli usually thrives in the No. 10 role, further forward than both Kroos and Kovacic and more central than Asensio. Yet Los Blancos may already be content with their own maestro in this position.

James Rodriguez Insists He’s Staying at Real

There are few better players in the No. 10 position than James Rodriguez when the Colombian is on form. So it’s good news to hear the mercurial playmaker commit his future to Real.

James has insisted he’s going to stay with Los Merengues and resist transfer interest from elsewhere, according to the Daily Telegraph: “Real Madrid is the club I dreamed about. And here I am living that dream. I’m where I always wanted to be. The Bernabeu chanting my name was like a dream.”

The report also noted how the South American, valued at £70 million, had been attracting interest from United and Chelsea. However, James offered a reminder of his class by bagging a brace to help beat Sevilla 3-0 in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday night, per Goal.

Zidane, who hasn’t always trusted James in his ideal starting XI, was left impressed by what he saw. The Frenchman even praised James’ work ethic, per ESPN FC’s Dermot Corrigan:

Things haven’t always been so amicable between Zidane and James, though. Back in April, former Colombia international Carlos Valderrama bemoaned how the manager consistently left James out, per MailOnline’s Alex Bywater: “Carlo Ancelotti put him on, and he played well, and then later with Benitez, but not with Zidane. So we do not understand what is happening with him.”

In fairness, Zidane has since turned to James more often. The player has also rewarded the increase in faith with ample demonstrations of the flair and dynamism he brings to the final third.

It’s reasonable to state the former AS Monaco and Porto ace can now be counted on to play a big role in Real’s pursuit of three trophies during 2017.

As for the future, Real don’t need Alli as much as Zidane could use a standout centre-forward and a few younger defenders. After all, the presence of a happy and motivated James should ensure Los Blancos stay strong in attacking midfield areas.