Bayern Munich are reportedly prepared to hijack Real Madrid’s pursuit of Napoli left-back Faouzi Ghoulam next summer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t AS), Los Blancos are keen to secure the impressive Algeria international in an attempt to strengthen their options on the left flank, with Fabio Coentrao said to be close to an exit.

However, it’s added that Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain are also looking at the 25-year-old, with the former, in particular, ready to move for his signature.

Ghoulam has developed well during his time with Napoli and is one of the finest in his position in Serie A. Here’s a look at why he’s said to be attracting so much interest:

