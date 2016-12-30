Bayern Munich are reportedly prepared to hijack Real Madrid’s pursuit of Napoli left-back Faouzi Ghoulam next summer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t AS), Los Blancos are keen to secure the impressive Algeria international in an attempt to strengthen their options on the left flank, with Fabio Coentrao said to be close to an exit.

However, it’s added that Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain are also looking at the 25-year-old, with the former, in particular, ready to move for his signature.

Ghoulam has developed well during his time with Napoli and is one of the finest in his position in Serie A. Here’s a look at why he’s said to be attracting so much interest:

In Marcelo, Madrid have one of the best left-backs in world football and a player who knows the club inside out. However, Coentrao has never been able to offer serious competition to the brilliant Brazilian and is a player who could benefit from a fresh start elsewhere.

With his contract at the San Paolo due to expire in 2018, it’d make sense for Madrid to chase Ghoulam. The left-back would be a different kind of option to Marcelo, as he’s more physical in his defensive style and a player who can dominate in the air.

Ghoulam is no slouch in possession, though, as he loves to raid forward and link play. Here’s a look at how he fares in comparison to Marcelo in league matches this season, as well as Bayern Munich man David Alaba:

Left-Back Comparison: Ghoulam, Marcelo, Alaba Apps (Sub) 14 (1) 10 (2) 13 (2) Goals 0 1 0 Assists 3 2 3 Key passes per game 1.6 1.2 1.6 Dribbles per game 0.9 1.2 0.3 Tackles per game 0.9 2 1.4 Interceptions per game 0.9 1.3 2 WhoScored.com

The calibre of club said to be looking at Ghoulam is a testament to the progress he’s made as a footballer, and, at 25, he may feel the time is right to make the step from a big club in Napoli to a juggernaut of the game in Real, Bayern or PSG.

However, with Marcelo still purring and Alaba a world-class option for Bayern, a move may see a significant reduction in his time on the field.

According to Alvaro de la Rosa of AS, Isco is set to make a final decision on his Real Madrid future at the end of the season.

While it’s noted the two parties have spoken about extending the midfielder’s contract, it’s added the player is happy to hold off on lengthening his stay beyond 2018 for now and will make a full assessment once 2016-17 is wrapped up, as he wants guarantees over his squad status.

For much of his Real Madrid career Isco has found it difficult to nail down a regular starting spot at the Bernabeu. This term has epitomised his time at the club, as we’ve seen performances of brilliance backed up by an erratic effort and a subsequent removal from the team.

Despite being one of Zidane’s favourites in the No. 10 berth, there are other players in the Madrid squad who have posted better numbers in terms of goals and assists:

Still, Isco can be a big asset. In a Real Madrid squad packed with players who love to burst into space, he’s a player who can facilitate that freedom for others. The Spain international possesses unrivalled technical ability, can play in various different positions and tie things together superbly in the final third.

But, now 24, Isco is in the prime of his career and despite his many gifts, he is still searching for a defined role in this Madrid setup. If he doesn’t get one before the end of the campaign, it may be time to move on.