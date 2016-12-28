Real Madrid youngster Martin Odegaard is reportedly set to join Eredivisie outfit SC Heerenveen on loan for the rest of the campaign.

According to Santiago Siguero of Marca (translated by Padraig Whelan), the Norway international “was in the Netherlands the day after Christmas to finalise the small details of the move,” and the loan switch will become official soon.

Siguero added that with Odegaard struggling to get near the starting XI at the Santiago Bernabeu, some time out on loan would be beneficial to his development as a player.

The 18-year-old has been plying his trade for Castilla mainly since signing for the European champions from Stromsgodset in 2015. Here is a look at some of his best moments for the team:

Previous articleCeltics Can't Join Eastern Elite Without Making a Statement Against Cavs
Next articleHow we’re a nation of hypocrites when it comes to mobile phone etiquette
Susan B
Susan is a blogger, entrepreneur, marketer and author of the best selling children's book 'Adventures of Jim and Terry'

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY