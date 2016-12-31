Real Madrid defender Pepe is reportedly contemplating his transfer options amid rumours the Portugal international has drawn interest from China. Elsewhere, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has commented on a potential move for Isco.

Madrid-based newspaper Marca reported Pepe is thinking about a possible switch to the Chinese Super League, with two offers already on the table from the Far East.

The Sun‘s Tom Sheen recently reported there’s serious interest in Pepe’s signature from across Europe’s top leagues, too, and he’d have a better chance of prolonging his international career if he were to remain on the continent.

The 33-year-old is approaching the end of his career and could be tempted into capitalising on a big-money move to join China’s elite, and it’s been noted the centre-back stands to boost his earnings significantly in the Super League:

According to @marca, Pepe is the latest target of the Chinese Super League, with one club willing to double his current wages 💰 pic.twitter.com/rikrv5SzwG — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) December 26, 2016

Oscar and Carlos Tevez’s recent agreements to join Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG, respectively, have again illustrated the spending power available in China.

Even Pepe’s Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo has been subject to a lucrative offer from the Chinese Super League, per Sky Italia (h/t BBC Sport), and Match of the Day magazine showed how much financial muscle is involved:

A breakdown of Ronaldo’s offer from China: £85M a year

£7.08M a month

£1.7M a week

£252K a day

£10.5K an hour

£175 a minute

£2.93 a second pic.twitter.com/P4c5vMI8Ad — Match of the Day Mag (@MOTDmag) December 29, 2016

However, with the 2018 World Cup a little more than 18 months away, Pepe may still be convinced to extend his stay in Europe in a bid to stay closer to the Portugal camp before the international tournament in Russia.

ESPN FC’s Dermot Corrigan recently reported Pepe—whose contract is set to expire at the end of this season—may remain at the Santiago Bernabeu before prolonging his stay nearer to the end of the campaign:

Pepe says he’ll “wait until last moment” to renew Madrid contract which ends next June when he’s already 34 https://t.co/pe1Anmc4XJ — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) November 28, 2016

Meanwhile, City boss Guardiola didn’t entertain rumours of a winter deal for Isco when recently asked if his side would make a January move for the midfielder. When quizzed on the matter prior to Saturday’s meeting with Liverpool, he said, per Spanish daily AS: “No idea.”

The former Barcelona chief didn’t give anything away in regards to his club’s alleged interest in the Real Madrid outcast, and Yahoo’s Andrew Gaffney has hinted Isco won’t be moving anywhere midseason:

@Marky_Simmo The fact Isco has put off contract talks until the end of the season means speculation will grow but nothing to it (for Jan). — Andrew Gaffney (@GaffneyVLC) December 30, 2016

Ilkay Gundogan’s season-ending injury has hampered Guardiola‘s midfield options, although Real have so far done a fine job of retaining Isco‘s services while awarding him fairly minimal playing time.

It seems unlikely Los Blancos will sell many—if any—players in January given the club is suspended from signing new players until next summer, and it doesn’t help that Guardiola doesn’t seem interested in a move for Isco.