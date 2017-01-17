Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois could replace Keylor Navas at Real Madrid, with the Belgium international “desperate” to join the Galacticos.

Spanish radio station Cadena Cope (h/t Jack Otway of the Express) reported the stopper wants to return to La Liga after a successful period on loan at Atletico Madrid ended in 2014.

Cadena Cope (h/t Football Espana) added that the 24-year-old consistently returns to Madrid to see his wife and child, who still live in the city, and Courtois is ready to enrol his daughter in a school in the Spanish capital.

Courtois suffered with injury and a crisis of confidence last term, as Chelsea slumped down the Premier League table, but the player has bounced back in style in 2016-17.



Mike Hewitt/Getty Images



According to Football Espana, the ‘keeper made more than 150 appearances in all competitions for Atleti during his three-year spell at the Vicente Calderon Stadium but was forced to return to his parent club as he rose to prominence.

Navas almost joined Manchester United in 2015 as part of a potential deal to capture David De Gea, per Otway, but with his future up in the air, Courtois could now be the man to take the No. 1 shirt at Los Blancos.

Courtois recently displayed his exceptional footwork at Chelsea, sharing footage of himself scoring a blockbuster free-kick in training:

Sometimes I score too! 😉⚽️🎯 #CFC pic.twitter.com/FRr6eWf1La — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) January 9, 2017

The Belgian ace has been ever-present for the Blues this term in the Premier League, starting 21 games in the net, according to WhoScored.com.

Real could see one of their players move in the opposite direction to west London, after reports said Alvaro Morata could join Chelsea to replace Diego Costa.

According to Tom Collomosse and Simon Johnson of the London Evening Standard, superagent Jorge Mendes—who represents Costa and Cristiano Ronaldo—will assist Chelsea to complete the transfer of Morata if they allow Costa to join Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian.



VI-Images/Getty Images



Mendes holds influence with Real president Florentino Perez and could help the Blues find the replacement they desire.

A move to Chelsea could be a positive switch for the player, with Morata only starting six games in La Liga this term, per WhoScored.

It doesn’t appear Morata will be a starter at Madrid in the near future, but at Chelsea, he would be given the mantle of primary striker under the guidance of Antonio Conte.