Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is reportedly on the transfer shortlist of Italian champions Juventus.

According to Tuttosport (h/t Marca), the Bianconeri are ready to splash big money for the second successive summer at the end of the current campaign. With that in mind, Juve are said to be targeting Kroos, Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic and Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti, with the latter the club’s top priority.

As things stand, it’s extremely difficult to see Madrid entertaining any offers for Kroos, as he’s a key player at the heart of the team’s midfield. Here’s a glimpse at what he can offer:

