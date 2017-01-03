GIUSEPPE CACACE/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly considering offering Alvaro Morata to Juventus as part of a possible deal that’d take Paulo Dybala to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer. 

According to Corriere dello Sport (h/t Lorenzo Bettoni of CalcioMercato.com), Morata would be keen to move back to Turin, where he spent two years before being signed by Los Blancos ahead of the current campaign. It’s added the Spain international has been in touch with Bianconeri stars about a potential return.

However, it’s suggested in the report that Juventus wouldn’t be keen on that type of deal. It’s added they’re looking to secure Dybala on a new long-term contract and while an agreement has yet to be struck, there’s confidence he’ll extend.

Dybala has been a wonderful signing for Juventus, sparkling at the point of the attack after joining from Palermo in 2015. Here’s why so many expect him to become one of the finest strikers in the world:

