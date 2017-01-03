Real Madrid are reportedly considering offering Alvaro Morata to Juventus as part of a possible deal that’d take Paulo Dybala to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer.

According to Corriere dello Sport (h/t Lorenzo Bettoni of CalcioMercato.com), Morata would be keen to move back to Turin, where he spent two years before being signed by Los Blancos ahead of the current campaign. It’s added the Spain international has been in touch with Bianconeri stars about a potential return.

However, it’s suggested in the report that Juventus wouldn’t be keen on that type of deal. It’s added they’re looking to secure Dybala on a new long-term contract and while an agreement has yet to be struck, there’s confidence he’ll extend.

Dybala has been a wonderful signing for Juventus, sparkling at the point of the attack after joining from Palermo in 2015. Here’s why so many expect him to become one of the finest strikers in the world:

At the moment, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has a brilliant crop of forwards to choose from. In Gonzalo Higuain, the Bianconeri now have one of the best goalscorers in the game, while Dybala’s dribbling, burst of speed and eye for the spectacular makes him an ideal complement; Mario Mandzukic is another tremendous option.

Of all the players in this star-studded Juventus squad, Dybala is the crown jewel. At 23, he still has a lot of developing to do, although the manner in which he plays the game leaves supporters thrilled and defences terrorised.

Per WhoScored.com, as well being a goalscorer, Dybala is a player who conjures plenty of chances for his team-mates:

Paulo Dybala: Has played the joint most accurate through balls (5 – Francesco Totti) in Serie A this season #juve pic.twitter.com/7E2kWoZ5BA — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) December 23, 2016

Morata is someone who benefitted from playing alongside the Argentina international during his time at Juventus.

Since moving back to Madrid, the 24-year-old has found starts difficult to come by overall, beginning just six games in La Liga this term. However, the striker has performed well when he has been on the field, harrying defenders, linking the play and chipping in with some crucial goals for the team.



Morata has been in and out of the team at Madrid.

Indeed, despite not being a regular for Los Blancos, Morata has looked happy to be back at the club where he learnt his trade. And when asked about his supposed desire to head back to Juventus, his manager Zinedine Zidane dismissed the suggestions, per Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC:

Zidane on rumours Morata wants Juve return “I do not believe this information is correct. He looks happy to me. He is at home here.” — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) January 3, 2017

As effective a striker as Morata is, of the two Dybala is the better prospect. The former will work hard, score goals and follow tactical instructions from his manager to the letter, but the Juve man can alter the course of the game in an instant, such is his natural ability.

Here’s a look at how Morata compares in some key categories this season to his former team-mate:

Forward Comparison: Morata, Dybala Apps (Sub) 6 (6) 8 (2) Goals 5 3 Assists 2 2 Shots per game 2.3 3.1 Key passes per game 0.9 1.9 Dribbles per game 1.1 1.7 WhoScored.com

It’d be no surprise if Madrid were keen on Dybala. The club is renowned for signing the very best young players in the world, particularly in the attacking portions of the field. At the moment, the Juventus forward is in that bracket and while he’d cost a lot, Los Blancos have the capital to tempt the Italian champions.

Morata’s position at Madrid is an intriguing one, as Zidane has three world-class options to call upon up top in Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema. The ex-Juve man may be content as things stand, although further time on the fringes surely won’t sit well with a striker in the prime years of his career.