Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has thrown cold water on the rumours linking him with a move to Real Madrid, telling reporters now is not the right time for him to leave Borussia Dortmund.

Speaking to RMC (h/t Calciomercato), the Gabon international acknowledged BVB isn’t a club on the level of Los Blancos or their Catalan rivals Barcelona, but he won’t be moving to either side anytime soon:

For now I’m very happy at (Borussia) Dortmund. I’ve had enough of talking about it but this is not the right moment for me to join a club such as Real Madrid. Dortmund is a top club but it’s not like Barcelona, Real or Bayern Munich. I’d be delighted to win a league title here and his is something I hope I can do.

The 27-year-old has previously spoken at length about his desire to move to the Spanish capital, telling the story of his grandfather, who lived very close to Madrid. Per Soccer Laduma‘s David Kappel, he did so again in November of last year.

He also told Avila (h/t FourFourTwo) he’s determined to one day play in La Liga, the home of Real and Barcelona.

Aubameyang is widely regarded among the best strikers in the world, scoring at an impressive rate for BVB in the last few seasons. The 2016-17 campaign has been another successful one so far, per Squawka Football:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 16 goals in 15 Bundesliga games this season. All 16 have come from inside the area. pic.twitter.com/gIw2AQO5Cx — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 13, 2017

He has also shown his success isn’t simply a product of the Dortmund system―per Gary Al-Smith of SuperSport, he’s also been of huge importance to Gabon:

Gabon first goal in AFCON2012 – AUBAMEYANG AFCON2015 – AUBAMEYANG AFCON2017 – AUBAMEYANG. Fair to say, Gabon football = Aubameyang eh? — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) January 14, 2017

The former AC Milan man took his time finding his feet, transforming from a solid winger to a fantastic striker during his time in Ligue 1. A move to Dortmund followed, and he’s become the striker fans know and love today in the Bundesliga.

Blessed with unreal athleticism, great instincts and tremendous finishing ability, Aubameyang is the perfect fit for any team that loves to run at defenders and play wide-open attacking football. He’s also a force in the air, as you can see in the video below:

Real has plenty of attacking firepower, with Karim Benzema and Alvaro Marato doing most of the damage, but Los Blancos tend to add new star forward to their team on a regular basis, and Aubameyang‘s raw athleticism would make for a nice fit.

Judging by his latest comments, a move won’t happen anytime soon, however.



PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/Getty Images



According to Sky Sports, the club is on the verge of adding a young superstar frequently compared to the BVB man, however. Alexander Isak, the Swedish teen prodigy, is reportedly close to signing a five-year deal with Los Blancos.

Real can’t register any players until the summer due to their transfer ban, meaning the move wouldn’t become official until the end of the season.

According to Bleacher Report’s Sam Tighe, the comparisons to Aubameyang are apt, as the youngster is an incredible prospect:

According to Marca, Real Madrid are keen on “the new Zlatan” Alexander Isak but he reminds @stighefootball more of Aubameyang and Firmino 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/qGFCdOZFOE — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) December 8, 2016

Frequently compared to compatriot Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Isak has already made his debut for the national team and became the youngest scorer in Swedish history in the win over Slovakia.

The 17-year-old wil llikely need some time to adapt to Spanish football, but if the club is patient with Isak, Los Blancos could have a real diamond on their hands.