GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has thrown cold water on the rumours linking him with a move to Real Madrid, telling reporters now is not the right time for him to leave Borussia Dortmund.

Speaking to RMC (h/t Calciomercato), the Gabon international acknowledged BVB isn’t a club on the level of Los Blancos or their Catalan rivals Barcelona, but he won’t be moving to either side anytime soon:

For now I’m very happy at (Borussia) Dortmund. I’ve had enough of talking about it but this is not the right moment for me to join a club such as Real Madrid. Dortmund is a top club but it’s not like Barcelona, Real or Bayern Munich. I’d be delighted to win a league title here and his is something I hope I can do.

The 27-year-old has previously spoken at length about his desire to move to the Spanish capital, telling the story of his grandfather, who lived very close to Madrid. Per Soccer Laduma‘s David Kappel, he did so again in November of last year.

He also told Avila (h/t FourFourTwo) he’s determined to one day play in La Liga, the home of Real and Barcelona.

Aubameyang is widely regarded among the best strikers in the world, scoring at an impressive rate for BVB in the last few seasons. The 2016-17 campaign has been another successful one so far, per Squawka Football:

He has also shown his success isn’t simply a product of the Dortmund system―per Gary Al-Smith of SuperSport, he’s also been of huge importance to Gabon:

The former AC Milan man took his time finding his feet, transforming from a solid winger to a fantastic striker during his time in Ligue 1. A move to Dortmund followed, and he’s become the striker fans know and love today in the Bundesliga.

Blessed with unreal athleticism, great instincts and tremendous finishing ability, Aubameyang is the perfect fit for any team that loves to run at defenders and play wide-open attacking football. He’s also a force in the air, as you can see in the video below:

Previous articleHealth tourism warning as NHS chases £350,000 bill from Nigerian woman who gave birth in a British hospital
Next articleJerry Jones has no problem with Dalls Cowboys using Tony Romo against Green Bay Packers
Susan B
Susan is a blogger, entrepreneur, marketer and author of the best selling children's book 'Adventures of Jim and Terry'

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY