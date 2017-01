Labour MPs have told the Guardian that they are in two minds about whether to follow the party line and vote in the legislation.

One shadow cabinet minister, who represents a Remain constituency, told the newspaper: “I’m concerned that if we wave article 50 through, my constituents will go crazy.”

Another said: “When the pain hits, as it will, and when people lose their jobs, you need to be on the right side of that. I don’t think we should vote to trigger article 50.”