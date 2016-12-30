Hundreds of thousands of revellers are expected to descend on the capital to seen in 2017 and watch the annual fireworks along the Thames.

Security officials judge the UK has been at severe threat from terrorism for more than two years, with an attack viewed as highly likely.

Scotland Yard has confirmed that security plans had been “adjusted” after Islamic State-inspired terrorists ploughed lorries into crowds in Europe.

Central London will be closed to traffic and commanders said while there was “no specific intelligence” of an attack on London, “both overt and covert” security measures had been put in place.

Mr Marsh said: “We have everything in place I think. We want everyone to have a good time and enjoy themselves.”

Fears of a repeat of the recent terror attacks have seen cities raise security across Europe.

In July, Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel killed 86 people when he drove a 19-tonne lorry into crowds thronging Nice’s seafront promenade during the annual Bastille Day celebrations.

Earlier this month, Anis Amri killed 12 people and injured dozens more when he drove a hijacked lorry into a Berlin Christmas market.

Madrid announced on Friday it would ban private vehicles of 3.5 tons or more from entering the city in the run-up to major festive parades marking the feast of Epiphany next week.