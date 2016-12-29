Gigi Buffon wouldn‘t have envisioned it playing out that way, but his 600th appearance for Juventus ended in a loss. The Bianconeri skipper has enjoyed some memorable moments during his time with the club, but his latest landmark saw him lose a penalty shootout and the Supercoppa Italiana to AC Milan.

In what felt like a passing-of-the-torch moment, it was Rossoneri goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma who became the hero, palming away Paulo Dybala‘s spot-kick with a wonderful save.

That left Buffon to collect a runners-up medal while the 17-year-old lifted the trophy and strengthened his case as the outstanding candidate to replace the Italy No. 1 when he finally hangs up his gloves.

“After the game, he hugged me and complimented me for winning my first trophy,” Donnarumma told reporters after the game per Football Italia. “We worked so hard and improved so much, this victory is thanks to all that work.”

Yet while the youngster gleefully celebrated with his team-mates, the man on the losing side of this result was not too downhearted. Buffon has never accepted defeat, but he understands that it helps make players stronger, as he explained during a recent interview with Tuttosport (h/t ESPN FC):

I have not lost an awful lot in my life, but the defeats have taught me more than the victories. Whenever I lose, I focus on the ability of my opponent and on the mistakes I made.

Not looking for excuses is the right thing to do. I have made a lot of mistakes and I still make mistakes, but I am not ashamed to look for the reasons behind those mistakes.

That knowledge has been gleaned from a stellar career that began back in 1995 with Parma. Like Donnarumma, he was a teenage prodigy who delivered on his immense promise, winning the Coppa Italia, UEFA Cup and Supercoppa Italiana before moving on in the summer of 2001.

Juventus paid a fee that remains a record for a goalkeeper even now, 15 years after he was brought in to replace Edwin van der Sar. After a few initial struggles, he adapted to life with the Old Lady and went on to build a reputation as one of the best-ever to stand between the posts.

Doing so for Juventus has not been easy. Starting with Giampiero Combi, who was part of the side that dominated the 1930s, the Bianconeri have been home to some talented shot-stoppers.

The legacy began by Combi was passed on to Dino Zoff, Stefano Tacconi and Angelo Peruzzi, but Buffon has arguably surpassed them in terms of both ability and accomplishments over the last two decades.

He continues to amaze those who work alongside him, with Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri stunned by the performance of his captain in a win over Empoli back in early November last year.

“I’m lucky enough to coach Buffon,” the coach told Sky Italia (h/t FourFourTwo). “He’s the best goalkeeper of all time.”

While that opinion is of course subjective and difficult to disprove, Allegri is certainly not alone in thinking that his skipper is indeed an all-time great.

Having given him instruction early in his career, former Parma goalkeeping coach Fabrizio Paese discussed Buffon‘s continued brilliance during a lengthy interview with the TuttoJuve website (h/t Football Italia):

Gigi has always been very strong in terms of character.

What he’s doing surprises even me a little. He’s not rare, he’s unique. They’ve probably thrown away the mould and won’t be able to make any more Buffons.

I’ve been amazed by his performances, but the thing that’s so incredible about what he does is his reflexes.

Usually when someone is his age, with more experience they improve their positioning, but he’s unique in terms of his reflexes.

