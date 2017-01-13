The European Commission has criticised conditions in which asylum-seekers are living on the Greek islands as “untenable.”

Rania Askar, 31, a Syrian refugee, gave birth in a camp in Greece but her baby died just hours later. “I didn’t know that there was something wrong with my pregnancy until the day I woke up bleeding. I am so sad, my heart is broken,” she told Associated Press, standing in an alleyway with her four-year-old daughter Maya. “This wouldn’t happen if I had a regular check-ups and was surrounded by my sisters in Germany,” Mrs Askar said. “We are left alone here. We only have God.”

The Greek authorities had failed to provide adequate winter accommodation for asylum seekers, said the International Rescue Committee, a humanitarian organisation. “While the Greek government has implemented some emergency measures this week, including a ship to host up to 300 refugees on the Greek island of Lesbos, these can be considered short-term fixes. They are not an adequate long-term response,” the IRC said.

Government-run shelters in Serbia are full to capacity and the people living in the abandoned warehouse in Belgrade were in dire straits. “There are no services and they are at extraordinary risk of death by hypothermia,” the IRC said.

Panos Navrozidis, its country director in Greece, said: “Close to 10 months since the EU-Turkey deal was implemented, there is no excuse for the overcrowding we are seeing on the Greek islands. Vulnerable refugees and refugees with legitimate family reunification and asylum claims must be moved to appropriate sites on the mainland.”

Meanwhile, despite rough seas and freezing winter weather, migrants continue to try to cross the central Mediterranean from the coast of Libya in the hope of being rescued and brought to Italy. On Thursday around 800 migrants were rescued from six rubber dinghies by the Italian coast guard and two ships run by humanitarian groups.