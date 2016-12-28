WASHINGTON, Dec. 27 (UPI) — President Barack Obama’s administration is getting close to dishing out some serious punishment against Moscow for meddling in last month’s election to get Donald Trump elected, U.S. officials reportedly said Tuesday.

U.S. officials told The Washington Post that sanctions are coming for the Russians’ purported interference — an effort “confirmed” by the Central Intelligence Agency and seconded by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The punishment will include economic and diplomatic censure — as well as secret cyber operations, the Post report said. A public announcement of the measures, which are reportedly still being finalized, may come this week.

Last month, the CIA said an inquiry found that the Russian government made efforts to sway the election in Trump’s favor — including supposed hacks of Democratic organizations. FBI Director James Comey supported the CIA’s conclusion, and Obama has indicated that punishment was coming against Russia.

“Part of the goal here is to make sure that we have as much of the record public or communicated to Congress in a form that would be difficult to simply walk back,” an administration official told the Post.

The sources cited in the Post report were not identified because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the coming sanctions.

Obama issued an executive order last year intended to fight cyberattacks but the order cannot be applied to electoral interference, experts said. Since the purported Russian involvement was discovered, White House officials have been trying to determine how to revise the order.

Further, Obama’s administration is running out of time. Trump, a prominent businessman with some ties to Russia and at least a semi-friendly relationship with President Vladimir Putin, will take office on Jan. 20.

New sanctions mean that Moscow, which is already being punished economically for its military actions in Ukraine, will experience even more isolation from the international community. Putin, who is also a supporter of Syrian leader and U.S. foe Bashar al-Assad, had repeatedly expressed a desire to see Trump elected over Hillary Clinton — a view also shared by most Russian citizens.

The Russian government has denied involvement in the presidential election, as well as various U.S. political hacks.

“As much as I am concerned about what happened to us in the election, I am also concerned about what will happen to us in the future,” another U.S. official said. “I am firmly convinced that the Russians and others will say, ‘That worked pretty well in 2016, so let’s keep going.’ We have elections every two years in this country.”