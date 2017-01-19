Rescuers in Italy said they have not found signs of life during a race against time to find up to 35 people believed to have been inside the Hotel Rigopiano when it was engulfed by an avalanche early Thursday.

Italy’s Vigili del Fuoco fire and rescue service said at least three bodies have been recovered. The rescuers said they have not heard victims and sniffer dogs have not located victims. Two people who were outside the four-star hotel at the time of the avalanche survived.

The hotel registered 22 guests and seven staff members as possibly being inside at the time of the avalanche, but rescuers said up to 35 people could have been inside. Rescuers said it is unclear exactly when the avalanche occurred.

The earthquakes in central Italy on Wednesday shut down schools and transit systems in Rome while aftershocks continued to worsen conditions. Rescuers are struggling to reach victims due to heavy snow and aftershocks.

“There are many deaths,” said Antonio Crocetta, the head of the Abruzzi mountain rescue team.

The Abruzzo region of Italy, as well as Marche and Lazio, were pounded by several days of heavy snow which had made it difficult for emergency personnel to get to villages.

The avalanche is thought to have happened sometime closer to the earthquakes, which caused schools and transit systems in Rome — some 50 miles away — to be evacuated and closed.

Witnesses said the avalanche took out a wooded area, as well as cars, animals and part of the hotel. Local residents in Farindola, where the hotel is located, called emergency officials because they could see the roof had collapsed.

Rescuers needed skis and a helicopter to reach the hotel because of the more than 6 feet of snow on the ground. One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for hypothermia. The person is reported to be in serious condition but is expected to survive.

Italy has dealt with a series of earthquakes and aftershocks since a devastating earthquake struck on Aug. 24, killing about 300 people and decimating the historic town of Amatrice.