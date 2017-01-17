A spokesman for Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, accused the Obama administration of “colluding” with the UN, adding that the prime minister was looking forward to working with Donald Trump, the president-elect.

Members of the golf club were said to have been offended further by a speech by John Kerry, Mr Obama’s secretary of state, at the end of last month.

Mr Kerry accused Mr Netanyahu of standing in the way of peace in the Middle East.

“In light of the votes at the UN and the Kerry speech and everything else, there’s this major uproar with having him part of the club, and a significant portion of the club has opposed offering him membership,” a source told the New York Post.

An unnamed official from a Jewish organisation in Washington reportedly said: “Can you imagine how angry I would be if I had paid $80,000 to have to look at this guy who has done more to damage Israel than any president in American history?”

There was no comment from Barry Forman, the club president.

It is unclear whether Mr Obama is even intending to apply to become a member of the club, which charges an $80,000 initiation fee and nearly $10,000 in annual fees.

However, several reports have stated it is his course of choice in the Washington DC area once he vacates the White House later this week and moves in to a rented house in the Kalorama suburb, north of the capital.

The club was founded by the Jewish community in 1913, at a time when Jewish golfers were routinely rejected from other courses in the area.

“Woodmont was a place you could go when you weren’t welcome anywhere else,” Mr Slavin said. “There are so many ironies here.”