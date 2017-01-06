It was followed by the University of Warwick, which paid £448,000 and the University of Oxford which paid £442,000.

Seven Russell Group universities paid their leaders more than £400,000 last year.

Sally Hunt, general secretary of Universities and College Union, said the figures showed that minister’s calls for restraint in vice-Chancellor pay packages has fallen on “deaf ears”.

“Taking inflation-busting pay rises at such a tumultuous time for UK higher education does not show good leadership,” she said.

“These institutions have the worst records for putting staff on insecure casual contracts so there is an even greater sense of injustice that there is one rule for those at the top and one for everyone else.

“It’s clear that the minister’s calls for self-restraint in vice-chancellor remuneration have fallen on deaf ears and we need more transparency in how these bumper pay deals are agreed.”

Gill Rider, the University of Southampton’s chair of council, said that the opportunity to recruit a new vice-Chancellor had arisen “more quickly than planned or anticipated” after

Professor Nutbeam announced in July 2014 that he wished to retire at the end of his contract in September 2016 or before, if a suitable replacement was found. “Professor Nutbeam was then able to leave and the university paid him until the end of his contract,” said Dr Rider.