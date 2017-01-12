Rail fares in Britain increased by an average of 2.3% on January 2.

Resolver founder James Walker said: “With increases on the horizon on everything from household goods to mortgage costs, the people I speak to are really concerned about making ends meet in 2017.

“Though train and parking companies can’t be forced to reduce their prices, you can still recoup some of your losses by remembering your rights and claiming for refunds if you’re delayed or making a complaint if you face an unfair parking charge.”

The 10 most expensive train station car parks in the UK

1. Reading £23.70

2. Southampton Airport Parkway £15

3. Guildford £14.50

4. Brighton £13.10

5. Ebbsfleet £12.60

=6. Coventry £12

=6. Macclesfield £12

8. Milton Keynes £10.80

9. Billericay £10.60

10. Woking £10.50