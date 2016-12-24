Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Richard Hamilton played nine seasons for the Detroit Pistons, including in their NBA championship campaign in 2003-04, and the franchise will honor him by retiring his No. 32 jersey. 

Per the Pistons’ official Twitter account, Hamilton’s retirement ceremony will take place during a February 26 game against the Boston Celtics.

Pistons owner Tom Gores left no doubt that recognizing Hamilton in this manner was an easy decision.

“Rip’s numbers speak for themselves … We are excited to honor his success,” Gores said, per the Pistons’ official Twitter account. 

Hamilton’s NBA career started with the Washington Wizards after he was drafted seventh overall in 1999. He put together three solid seasons with them, averaging 15.6 points per game while primarily coming off the bench. 

