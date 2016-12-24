Richard Hamilton played nine seasons for the Detroit Pistons, including in their NBA championship campaign in 2003-04, and the franchise will honor him by retiring his No. 32 jersey.

Per the Pistons’ official Twitter account, Hamilton’s retirement ceremony will take place during a February 26 game against the Boston Celtics.

Pistons owner Tom Gores left no doubt that recognizing Hamilton in this manner was an easy decision.

“Rip’s numbers speak for themselves … We are excited to honor his success,” Gores said, per the Pistons’ official Twitter account.

Hamilton’s NBA career started with the Washington Wizards after he was drafted seventh overall in 1999. He put together three solid seasons with them, averaging 15.6 points per game while primarily coming off the bench.

The Wizards dealt Hamilton to the Pistons prior to the 2002-03 season as part of a package to bring Jerry Stackhouse, who was a two-time All-Star, to Washington. Stackhouse lasted only two seasons with the Wizards, missing 56 games during the 2003-04 season due to knee surgery.

After being traded to Detroit, Hamilton emerged as a star. He made three consecutive All-Star teams from 2006 to 2008 and averaged 21.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists during the 2004 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.

During his career with the Pistons, Hamilton averaged 18.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 631 games. He played the last two years of his career with the Chicago Bulls from 2011 to 2013 before officially retiring in 2015.