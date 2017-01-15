This week, in hundreds of parks across the country, a diverse army of sweaty, bib-wearing people will be braving the January chill as they run, squat and jump their way through a series of military-based fitness exercises in a bid to shed some of their festive weight gain.

They are members of British Military Fitness, an outdoor training company that has grown from being little more than an idea shared by three bored soldiers working as extras on the set of Saving Private Ryan to having 13,000 members paying for more than 400 classes in 140 locations across the UK.

BMF, launched in 1999 by Harry Sowerby, then a corporal in the Royal Green Jackets, and two army colleagues, now regularly trains 1,500 clients a month, all outdoors. It employs 40 full-time staff and about 450 instructors across the country, the vast majority of whom are current or former military personnel.

The trio, armed with £3,000 between them, a few second-hand computers and a handful of maps, were the first group to use parks for organised fitness classes, says Mr Sowerby, now BMF’s managing director. The venture, he says,“arguably gave birth to the outdoor fitness market today”.