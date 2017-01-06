Puppies made up more than one third of handovers – with Dogs Trust receiving more than 70 calls per day from people wanting to get rid of their pets.

It included a 14-week-old puggle called Ben, who was bought online on Christmas Eve. He was handed in to Dogs Trust Manchester when his new owners realised they could not give him the time and level of care he needed.

And eight-week-old lurcher Rudolph arrived at the charity’s Darlington rehoming centre as part of an unwanted litter.

The charity, which rescued a further 300 dogs over the festive period, is now urging people to do their research and consider the commitment of dog ownership before buying a puppy in 2017.