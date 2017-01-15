Mr Hedley, who was born in Northern Ireland, added: “I was born in the occupied six counties of the north of Ireland therefore Britain claimed me as a citizen.

“It’s only right whilst I’m here and being claimed by Britain I should try to help the working class people as much as I can.”

Southern Rail mounts publicity blitz for new drivers

Crisis-hit Southern Rail is to mount a major recruitment campaign to hire nearly 300 new drivers after an overtime ban left the company short-staffed.

The company will today begin a publicity blitz, calling for “thoughtful, hardworking individuals” to apply for the £49,000-a-year positions.

Southern’s 900 drivers enjoy a 35-hour, four-day working week, with the company relying on staff working overtime to fill the daily timetable. But Aslef, the drivers’ union, imposed an overtime ban in December.