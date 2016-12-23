Mr Hedley was arrested in 2013 over claims that he beat his former partner, a fellow union official. No charges were brought by the CPS and the allegations, which he described as “unfounded”, were not pursued.

The union official has a reputation for pugnaciousness, and posted a photograph on his Facebook account of himself taking part in a boxing match.

He marked the passing of Fidel Castro, the Cuban dictator, by writing on the social networking site: “A great soul has left us and the world will now be a darker place. Hasta siempre commandante Fidel Castro.”

Mick Cash, the general secretary of the RMT, defended the union against claims that it was trying to overthrow the government.

He said: “We are a serious industrial trade union, we are not part of some conspiracy to bring the Government down. We are focusing on the concerns that our members have had around safety on the railways.”