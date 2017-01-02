All’s well that ends well for Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna.
The two spent New Year’s Eve together and appear to be closer than ever following a turbulent past few weeks; Rob was hospitalized briefly for diabetes complications Wednesday night, more than a week after he and Chyna got into a big fight and aired their drama on social media.
The two rang in 2017 at a New Year’s Eve dinner, in what marked Rob’s first public appearance since his health scare.
Chyna wore a white plunging halter top gown with a sheer, fishnet-style sparkling skirt and long platinum blond wig, while Rob sported a black top. Chyna shared on Snapchat a video of them blowing into blow horns at a table containing dishes of shrimp cocktail and strawberries.
Rob also posted pics and videos from their night, including a close-up shot of her cleavage with a heart eyes emoji.
Snapchat / Rob Kardashian
Snapchat / Rob Kardashian
Rob’s health scare took place more than a week after he and Chyna aired their relationship drama online, during which she said she got hacked and he said she took their daughter and left his home. They soon reconciled.
The Rob & Chyna stars have separate homes and it is unclear where they, their baby daughter Dream and her 3-year-old son King Cairo are currently residing.
Rob and Chyna did, however, spent the night together on New Year’s Eve.
Early on Sunday, Chyna posted on Snapchat what appeared to be a brief video of the two laughing in bed.
“Whose Snap are you on?” she asked Rob.
“My sister,” he said.
Chyna later posted on Snapchat a video of the two with Dream, wishing their fans a happy new year, and a photo of the baby with Rob.
“Family ♥,” she wrote.
Rob and Chyna had largely kept out of the public eye after their fight and did not join his family at his mother Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas party. He did, however, visited them the next day to open presents with them.
After Rob and Chyna reconciled, he said he was “seeking help” to deal with his “flaws/issues,” called Chyna a “great mother” and said he was going to “get better” for Dream’s sake.
A source told E! News recently that his diabetes complications stemmed from him not paying attention to his diet and that he was “depressed.”
However, “none of this happened because of anything Chyna did,” the source said, adding, “Sure he’s sad about not living with Chyna but he knows that his depression affects their relationship and is the reason why they aren’t living together right now. It’s tough for both of them, the ups and downs.”
“He knows what he needs to do to get healthy again but it’s up to him to make those positive changes,” the source said.