She had told the crowd: “I’m trying to be a good sport here.”

Carey stopped singing her song Emotions, paced the stage and told the audience to finish the lyrics for her.

“We can’t hear. We didn’t have a check for this song… we’re missing some of these vocals, but it is what it is,” she said.

Then, appearing to give up attempting to lip sync, she said: “I’m going to say let the audience sing, okay?”

She added: “I wanted a holiday too, can I not have one?”

Viewers were unimpressed with the performance, and the video of the singer’s abrupt exit made the rounds on social media.