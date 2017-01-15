Utah Jazz shooting guard Rodney Hood suffered a knee injury during Saturday night’s game against the Orlando Magic in which he needed assistance getting off the floor, per Jody Genessy of the Deseret News.

Saturday, Jan. 14

After the game, Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder told the media, via Andy Larsen of KSL.com, that Hood hyperextended the knee.

It looked and sounded far worse than that initially. According to ESPN.com’s Tim MacMahon, Hood “clutched his right knee and screamed in agony” upon going down to the floor after attempting a layup.

While a timetable for a return has not been disclosed yet, Utah guard Alec Burks told Larsen that he saw Hood walking after the game. The Jazz announced that he will be reevaluated on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Hood has continued to provide a secondary scoring option as Utah’s starting shooting guard.

Entering Saturday night, he had averaged 14 points and 3.6 rebounds per game to support Gordon Hayward and George Hill.

But Hood had recently been playing some of his best basketball of the season, as he was coming off a season-high 27-point effort against the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

It came just days after Snyder “got on his case” for not shooting the ball enough, per Genessy.

A prolonged absence could quell any sort of momentum Hood managed to gain after Snyder’s actions and could also hurt Utah’s offense.

Center Rudy Gobert was averaging 12.1 points per game entering Saturday and would likely be called upon to see more of the ball on the offensive end.

The Jazz would likely turn to either Burks and Joe Johnson to help fill the void left by Hood. Burks has played in just six games after missing most of the last two seasons due to injuries, while the 35-year-old Johnson is averaging less than 10 points per game.

If they can’t step up, Utah’s offense could see a dip in production behind Hayward and Hill.