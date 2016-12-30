“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” just became the third biggest movie release in North America in 2016.

The film added $16.6 million on Thursday, bringing its domestic box office total to $375 million. That puts it behind “Finding Dory” ($486.3 million) and “Captain America: Civil War” ($408 million), but ahead of blockbusters like “Deadpool” and “The Jungle Book.” It’s unlikely for “Rogue One” to pass “Captain America” in the last two days of the year.

“Rogue One” opened with $155 million, making it the second biggest December release of all time (just behind “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” It is already the 29th highest earner of all time at the domestic box office. And the movie’s worldwide total is now $687.7 million, and the movie hasn’t even opened in China yet.

Disney and Lucasfilm execs are probably popping champagne corks over the success of the first “Star Wars” standalone movie. “Episode VIII” is set for December 2017, while the young Han Solo standalone movie is due for 2018.

