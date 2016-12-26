Felicity Jones’ Jyn Erso might be the lead of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” but once again, it’s a robot that steals the show.

Like BB-8 of “The Force Awakens,” K-2SO has become the newest darling droid of the “Star Wars” universe. This new featurette goes behind the scenes of what it was like for actor Alan Tudyk to play the character via motion capture. As Tudyk explains, K-2SO is considered the “anti-C-3PO.” And the clips from the film show the dry humor that the new droid delivers.

Already, K-2SO has become a favorite among “Star Wars” fans. The pitch-perfect tone of the character is just one reason why “Rogue One” is both a critical and commercial hit. The movie had a massive opening weekend at the box office, scoring $155 million in North America, and looks to rake in many more millions over the coming weeks.

