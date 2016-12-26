Felicity Jones’ Jyn Erso might be the lead of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” but once again, it’s a robot that steals the show.

Like BB-8 of “The Force Awakens,” K-2SO has become the newest darling droid of the “Star Wars” universe. This new featurette goes behind the scenes of what it was like for actor Alan Tudyk to play the character via motion capture. As Tudyk explains, K-2SO is considered the “anti-C-3PO.” And the clips from the film show the dry humor that the new droid delivers.

Previous articleBP in talks with grocery store partners to boost global forecourt sales
Next articleThe Queen DID back Brexit, BBC suggests as it claims she said  she wanted to 'get on with it'
Susan B
Susan is a blogger, entrepreneur, marketer and author of the best selling children's book 'Adventures of Jim and Terry'

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY