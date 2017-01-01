“Rogue One” was the first “Star Wars” movie not to feature an opening crawl. A crawl-less opening seems to be a feature that Lucasfilm wants for the standalone “Star Wars” movies, to set them apart from the episodic saga.

Lucasfilm had warned fans not to expect the expository text in “Rogue One,” but many moviegoers were still disappointed by the lack of the iconic crawl. One of those fans decided to fix that himself.

Andrew Shackley posted the video he made, along with an explanation, on Reddit. “If any film in the new ‘Star Wars’ canon needed a crawl just to let people know where we are in time in this universe, it was ‘Rogue One,'” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “At the very least, I feel these words give added weight to the opening prologue of the film.”

The text reads:

The Jedi are all but extinct, the Republic has fallen and in their wake, the Galactic Empire has engulfed the far reaches of the galaxy in fear. Persecuted members of the Old Republic have been thrust into hiding. Only members of the REBEL ALLIANCE dare take a stand against the ruthless Imperial forces. Deep in the Outer Rim territories, the dastardly Director Krennic has discovered the location of a long lost friend; one capable of completing the Empire’s most powerful weapon yet…

