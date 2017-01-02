LOS ANGELES, Jan. 2 (UPI) — Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third weekend, earning an additional $49.5 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Monday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Sing with $42.8 million, followed by Passengers at No. 3 with $16.2 million, Moana at No. 4 with $11 million and Why Him? at No. 5 with $10.6 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Fences at No. 6 with $10 million, La La Land at No. 7 with $9.5 million, Assassin’s Creed at No. 8 with $8.6 million, Manchester by the Sea at No. 9 with $4.24 million and Collateral Beauty at No. 10 with $4.15 million.