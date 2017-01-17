Wearing a black suit and black and white tie Harris, who appeared by video-link, is serving a sentence at Stafford Prison for a series of offences of indecent assault carried out on four female victims.

He maintains his innocence, prosecutor Jonathan Rees said, and has pleaded not guilty to a further seven counts of indecent assault and one alternative charge of sexual assault.

Each of the new alleged victims contacted the police or the NSPCC in the wake of the publicity surrounding the first trial, the prosecutor said.

She continued: “One (complainant) later described him as an octopus.

“I thought ‘that’s exactly what it felt like with his arms and fingers spread as far as he could spread them’.

Her voice breaking, she continued: “The way he took advantage over someone that was totally blind, virtually stuck in terms of mobility … it’s absolutely appalling. In my opinion it’s as degrading as it gets.”