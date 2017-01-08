The consortium is entering a £250m competition started last March by the Government, which wants to find the best SMR design for civil use. It is hoped the technology will be more cost-effective than conventional plants. The controversial planned new traditional reactor at Hinkley Point has a cost of £18bn.

A Rolls spokesman said: “We are working with some of Britain’s most experienced civil engineering companies and nuclear research organisations to realise the huge potential of small modular reactors for the wider UK economy.”