Rolls-Royce is trialling a “fix” for engines on Royal Navy ships which kept breaking down in hot weather.

Long-rumoured problems with the Navy’s fleet of six Type 45 destroyers that left them total powerless were confirmed early this year.

The Ministry of Defence issued a statement admitting “reliability issues” had affected the ships, which cost £1bn apiece, and said that it was considering upgrades to the vessels to make them more reliable.

Problems with the ships stem from their advanced design, which use two Rolls-Royce jet engines and two diesel generators . Rather than driving the propellors directly, they create electricity for electric motors which, in turn, power the propellors, as part of an “integrated electric propulsion” (IEP) system.



