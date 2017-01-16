The size of the settlement is a record for the SFO, dwarfing the £30m it hit BAE Systems with over corruption charges in 2010, though this was part of a joint arrangement with US prosecutors in which the defence group paid a total of close to £200m.

The penalty will put further pressure on Rolls’s balance sheet which is in a parlous state as chief executive Warren East tries to rebuild the the business after a string of profit warnings.

The company warned at an investor day in November that new accounting rules will hit its profits in the future, with cash-flow expected to be essentially zero or negative this year, then £500m the next and £1bn the year after.

Mr East has already cut the dividend – the first such move in a generation – to help get Rolls back on its feet but the impact of the settlement could drive Rolls into the red when it posts annual results next month.

However, one City analyst forecast Rolls shares could rise in response to the announcement, saying the SFO had been “generous” in both the size of the penalty and the timeframe Rolls has to pay it in.

“Investors don’t seem to have been bothered by Rolls having this hanging over it,” the analyst said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. “The shares have been trading at a premium for a while. But it’s put even more pressure on Rolls’s cashflow which is already awful – we’ll have to see if the company can cover its dividend come results.”

Sandy Morris, aerospace analyst at Jefferies, said that Rolls is unlikely to see its debt rating cut by ratings agencies as a result of the settlement, though the scale of it was “higher than I hoped”, he said.

However, he said he expects Rolls to weather the settlement, adding he is forecasting the company will deliver a free cashflow of £200m better than it has been guiding at the full year, driven by Mr East’s turnaround of the business and helped by currency exchanges movements.

The fine was described as “a very large bolt from the blue” by Nick Cunningham, an aerospace and defense equity analyst at Agency Partners, who added that settlements are “usually moderate compared to the size of the company”.

Financial crime and risk advisers Exiger said the size of the penalty is an example of the SFo showing its teeth.

“It dwarfs the first few DPAs struck a year ago under new UK legal powers granted to the SFO and sends a clear signal that the UK means business in cracking down on global bribery and corruption,” said Lisa Osofsky, European chair of Exiger.

“It’s a sea change in the SFO’s war on bribery and corruption, and helps the UK to be seen as more on an equal footing with powerful US enforcement authorities led by the Department of Justice,” the former FBI deputy general counsel said.

“In the UK it has often been seen as a high stakes gamble to obtain a successful prosecution in the first place, putting huge pressure on the SFO to bring wrong-doers to account, often with limited resources, to secure corporate pleas of guilt,” Ms Osofsky said. “The scale of the penalties provisionally agreed with Rolls shows that the advent of a DPA has been a key step in the right direction.”

Despite the scale of the penalty, it does remove an unknown for Rolls. Howard Wheeldon, an independent aerospace and defence analyst, said: “This will be a weight off the minds of senior Rolls management as it ends a near four-year period of investigation and uncertainty. Rolls-Royce and has fully cooperated with the investigating authorities, undoubtedly shortened a process that could have taken much longer.”

ValueAct – the US investment fund which became Rolls’s largest investor in 2015 with an 11pc stake – declined to comment on the implications of its holding of the settlement.