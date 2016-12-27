“We have presented a unique, big event … we will wait for dawn and then get together for a day-long party with an extraordinary programme of events on four bridges (over the Tiber),” she claimed, “it will be a party for 24 hours, with around 500 artists.”

Most of the 500, however, are buskers, street performers and alternative entertainers who must perform for free.

Meanwhile buskers are angry that the council has banned them from selling CDs of their work or even from passing hats for collections from the audience.

“We can all present a proposal to catch chronic bronchitis,” a busker’s website post said, “we can show ‘Virgy’ how much we love our city council, which is so rich in services for us, clean and efficient, exchanging all that for our art tossed out on the banks of the Tiber until 3 a.m.”

Criticism has also focused on a lack of public transport being laid on to get to the events. “It will be a roster of artistes reachable only by car and scooter,” said la Repubblica.

While 650 local policemen, notorious for absenteeism at this time of year, have been pledged to direct the traffic along the Tiber, bus and underground metro railway services will only run until 2:30 a.m.