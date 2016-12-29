Ronda Rousey thinks like a winner.

As she told Ellen DeGeneres in February, she’s ready to redeem herself after losing to Holly Holm last November. “I really do believe I’m still undefeated because being defeated is a choice,” Rousey said. “Everybody has losses in their life, but I choose to always be undefeated.”

Technically speaking, Holm ended Rousey’s undefeated streak and three-year reign as a UFC champion. But no matter. Rousey has had 13 months to think and to train, and she will return to the octagon for the first time Friday when she faces Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in Las Vegas.

“Ronda’s in the best shape of her life right now,” a source tells E! News exclusively. “She’s ready to go. She’s so focused and determined.” Considering what happened during her last fight, the source adds, “Winning this means everything to her.”