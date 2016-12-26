“The Britannia will always be connected with images of the Royal Family and of Her Majesty in particular, but to identify the yacht as some sort of floating palace of convenience completely misses the point.

“The passages of the Britannia and the ports she visited resulted in goodwill, business opportunities, influence and a reminder of the United Kingdom as a partner of choice.”

Mr Lake adds: “Relish it or regret it, this is no time for uncertainty or for inactivity. It will be crucial for the country to show its wares and talents to the best advantage in a competitive world.”

In a separate development, Rolls-Royce has said it is ready and willing to design a new Britannia if it gets the go-ahead from ministers.

The group, one of Britain’s most famous engineering companies, told The Telegraph that they are “ideally placed” to draw up plans for the vessel.

Rolls-Royce has specially designed more than 1,000 vessels including super yachts which are fit for some of the “harshest environments on the planet”.