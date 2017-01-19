Things got physical between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night at Oracle Arena.

During the second quarter of the Thunder’s 121-100 loss, Warriors center Zaza Pachulia was whistled for a flagrant foul when he turned an attempt to trap a ball screen into a high-speed collision with Westbrook near midcourt.

As it turns out, Westbrook was not pleased with the way Pachulia knocked him to the floor or the manner in which he stared him down after the initial contact was made.

“I’m going to get his ass back, straight up,” Westbrook said after the game, according to Bleacher Report’s Kevin Ding. “I don’t play that game.”

ESPN.com’s Royce Young provided video of Westbrook’s complete remarks:

Westbrook on the Pachulia incident: “I’m gonna get his ass back for that one.” pic.twitter.com/yJDYes2nXn — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 19, 2017