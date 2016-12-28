Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, said Tuesday that he had succeeded in taking a step in that direction by organising preliminary talks between the rebels and the regime ahead of what he hopes will be a full-fledged peace summit in Astana, Kazakhstan.

But Mr Lavrov did not say which rebel groups were taking part and his announcement was immediately met with confusion by those who track Syria’s complex war.

The High Negotiations Committee (HNC), an opposition umbrella group which represented the rebels at failed peace talks in Geneva this year, said it had no knowledge of the talks.

“We in the High Negotiations Committee certainly have no connection to this matter,” George Sabra, a member of the HNC, told Reuters.

While the HNC has lost credibility with some rebels groups, it still remains the broadest representative body for the opposition and it is not clear how Russia hopes to organise a ceasefire without its involvement.