Information gathered by the program, which is used exclusively by Fancy Bear, could have been used by the Russian military to locate and destroy Ukrainian forces, he said.

“The ability of this malware to retrieve communications and gross locational data from an infected device makes it an attractive way to identify the general location of Ukrainian artillery forces and engage them,” Mr Meyer wrote in a blog post.

The infected Android app was originally developed by a Ukrainian artillery officer called Yaroslov Sherstuk to streamline the processing of targeting data for the D30 122mm howitzer, a Soviet-designed artillery piece widely used in the war in Donbas.

Ukrainian press reports in Autumn 2014 reported that Mr Sherstuk’s application reduced the targeting time for the D30 from minutes to seconds – a potentially life-saving advantage in the artillery duels that have defined the war in east Ukraine. It has reportedly been used by up to 9,000 soldiers.