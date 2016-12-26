One of the passengers was the head of the defence ministry’s culture department Anton Gubankov, who worked to popularise the armed forces, including by authoring the song Polite People which honoured special forces officers who oversaw the annexation of Crimea.

President Vladimir Putin ordered a national day of mourning on Monday, with state television flashing black and white pictures of the victims across the screen while entertainment programmes were cancelled.

People brought flowers to improvised memorials at the port in central Sochi and the city’s airport, as well as to the Moscow headquarters of the Red Army Choir and the office of Fair Aid, the NGO that Glinka headed, which primarily worked with Moscow’s homeless.

“I know all of them. I cannot believe it, can’t collect myself,” said Vladimir Kuznetsov, a former member of the Alexandrov Ensemble who came to pay his respects.

“They knew us all over the world, we went everywhere,” he said of the troupe, holding a candle in a plastic cup.

Tu-154 aircraft have been involved in a number of accidents in the past, including the April 2010 crash killing then-Polish president Lech Kaczynski and his delegation. They are no longer used by commercial airlines in Russia.