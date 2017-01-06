“This was a multifaceted campaign,” he said. “The hacking was only one part of it. It also entailed classical propaganda, disinformation, fake news.”

Mr Clapper suggested that Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, signed off on the hacks of the Democratic National Committee and Mrs Clinton’s campaign chairman, and said a public report to be released next week would include an assessment of his motives.

“I intend to push the envelope as much as I can because I think the public should know as much about this as possible,” he said of the unclassified report.

In a tweet on Wednesday Mr Trump cast doubt on Russia’s role in the affair: